GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 158,629 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,629 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 785,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,312. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Asit Parikh acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $415,105. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $338.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.93. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.79.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

