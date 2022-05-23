GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CMC Materials worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $172.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average of $174.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCMP. CL King cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

