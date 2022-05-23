GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,669 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Worthington Industries worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 35.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.99. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $68.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

