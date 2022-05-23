GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 26,700 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $87,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ProPetro from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $11.95 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 2.51.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,464 shares of company stock worth $1,257,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

