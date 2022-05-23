GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 3,710 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 130,820 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,927,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,134,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.88.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,530 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $232.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $217.20 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.52.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.