GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 48,390 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,390 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Axcelis Technologies worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $56.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.67. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,886. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.