GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 8,250 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,882,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

NYSE GTY opened at $26.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.48%.

