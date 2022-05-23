HackenAI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, HackenAI has traded flat against the dollar. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 696.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,484.90 or 0.80251679 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.00507379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00034733 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,549.92 or 1.48817058 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.