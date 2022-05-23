Harvest Finance Hits One Day Volume of $17.39 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $35.63 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $52.67 or 0.00173508 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 694,730 coins and its circulating supply is 676,605 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

