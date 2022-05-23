Hays (LON:HAS) PT Lowered to GBX 165 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.53) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.23).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In other Hays news, insider Joe Hurd bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,758.88).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

