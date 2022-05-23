HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 450.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of EFL stock remained flat at $C$0.59 during trading on Monday. 42,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,245. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$86.62 million and a PE ratio of -8.43. Electrovaya has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.66.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

