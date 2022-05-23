HC Wainwright Lowers Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Price Target to C$6.50

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from C$24.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

Shares of HUT stock opened at C$3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$555.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.83. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.93 and a twelve month high of C$20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$57.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

