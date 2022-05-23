HC Wainwright Lowers Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Price Target to C$6.50

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from C$24.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.38.
Shares of HUT stock opened at C$3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$555.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.83. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.93 and a twelve month high of C$20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.
About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.