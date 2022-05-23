Head to Head Comparison: Markforged (MKFG) & The Competition

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Markforged to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Markforged has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged’s peers have a beta of -0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Markforged and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 4 0 2.80 Markforged Competitors 246 1313 2262 80 2.56

Markforged currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 197.83%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged 21.87% -31.45% -18.89% Markforged Competitors 5.81% -20.55% -2.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markforged and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million $3.86 million -34.63 Markforged Competitors $1.17 billion $31.46 million 27.62

Markforged’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Markforged peers beat Markforged on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

