Head-To-Head Contrast: Sight Sciences (SGHT) vs. Its Peers

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sight Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

60.8% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sight Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $48.96 million -$62.96 million -2.58 Sight Sciences Competitors $1.15 billion $84.54 million -503.18

Sight Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sight Sciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sight Sciences Competitors 1279 4596 7992 221 2.51

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 289.45%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 56.86%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -134.02% -51.67% -33.54% Sight Sciences Competitors -748.46% -65.03% -19.49%

Summary

Sight Sciences beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.