Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ HTLF traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $42.31. 107,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.