Hedget 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $134,903.00 (HGET)

Hedget (HGET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Hedget has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002982 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $134,903.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

