HempCoin (THC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.00

HempCoin (THC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. HempCoin has a market cap of $465,121.43 and $21.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,101.10 or 0.99904138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001020 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,268,238 coins and its circulating supply is 266,133,088 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

