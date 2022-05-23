Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,347,000 after purchasing an additional 578,369 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,354,000 after buying an additional 415,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,314,000 after buying an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after buying an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,692,000 after acquiring an additional 265,969 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.