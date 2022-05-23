Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

HI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of HI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.77. 490,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

