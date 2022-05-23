Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,896 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF comprises 1.0% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 2.26% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1,954.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 95,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 91,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 67,764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 64,533 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,950,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,440,000.

Shares of EWN stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,725. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

