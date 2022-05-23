Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 473.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 86,890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

BATS ITB traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001,621 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

