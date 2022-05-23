Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,035 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.72. The stock had a trading volume of 67,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,892. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $206.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.65.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

