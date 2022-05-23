Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.79.

NVDA traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,620,660. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.30. The company has a market capitalization of $482.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $151.76 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

