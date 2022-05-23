Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,655 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.11. 2,108,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,259,602. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.90 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.