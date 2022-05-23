Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,925 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.03. 790,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,639,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

