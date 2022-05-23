Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 23,325 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,325 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1,443.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of HYEM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.93. 572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,943. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

