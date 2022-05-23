Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 37,444 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,444 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.7% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.62. 27,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,161. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

