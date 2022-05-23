HoDooi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 157.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,796.56 or 0.32182397 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00487173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00034204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008517 BTC.

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

