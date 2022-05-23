Hoey Investments Inc. Buys 1,054 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $38.33. 9,561,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,031,313. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.29. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Halliburton Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

