Hoey Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $9.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.61. 2,538,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,493. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

