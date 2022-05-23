Hoey Investments Inc. Has $10.82 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 616,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,454,000 after buying an additional 363,153 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,079,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 53,194 shares during the period.

Shares of TQQQ traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.69. 169,401,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,362,656. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $91.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

