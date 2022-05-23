Hoey Investments Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,840,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,124,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.