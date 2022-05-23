Hoey Investments Inc. Has $45,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,330,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $861,205,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $59,935,000 after purchasing an additional 389,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.06. 12,571,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,610,971. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

