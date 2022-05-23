Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 173.6% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,918. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

