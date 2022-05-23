Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases 4,150 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 35,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,468,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069,260. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

