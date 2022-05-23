Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases 525 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $115.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,068. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $201.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

