Hoey Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 0.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,594,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,978,020. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

