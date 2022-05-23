Honest (HNST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $263,364.00

Honest (HNST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $263,364.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 213.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,879.76 or 0.39023224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00490480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00034986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

