Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

