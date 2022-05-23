Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

