Horizen Trading Up 0.7% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.78 or 0.00071024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $257.95 million and approximately $27.27 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.66 or 0.00354335 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00083796 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,414,975 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

