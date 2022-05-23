Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases £1,804.66 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Paul Hayes acquired 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 631 ($7.78) per share, with a total value of £1,804.66 ($2,224.68).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Paul Hayes bought 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($186.39).

On Friday, March 25th, Paul Hayes bought 12,705 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 792 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £100,623.60 ($124,042.90).

On Friday, March 18th, Paul Hayes bought 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 816 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £146.88 ($181.07).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 652.40 ($8.04) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 750.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 814.36. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 630.80 ($7.78) and a one year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWDN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.60) to GBX 940 ($11.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.13) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.50) to GBX 941 ($11.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.34) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 969.33 ($11.95).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

