Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total transaction of $2,162,431.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,783 shares of company stock worth $7,486,677. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $651.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $717.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $743.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $621.34 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

