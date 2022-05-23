Hoylecohen LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.14.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIPR opened at $131.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.49. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

