Hoylecohen LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stryker by 6,917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after buying an additional 285,571 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $232.25 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.86.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.89.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

