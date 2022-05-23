Hoylecohen LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,126 shares of company stock worth $42,625,874. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $136.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

