Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 332,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.47.

ETN stock opened at $134.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $132.16 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

