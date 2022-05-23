HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $45.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ElementX (FIRE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.80 or 0.00498307 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

