Hutchinson Capital Management CA Purchases 1,300 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85,323.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,538,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,329. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19.

