Hutchinson Capital Management CA Reduces Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 3.8% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned approximately 0.08% of CarMax worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,605,000 after purchasing an additional 195,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 834,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,561,000 after buying an additional 141,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,267,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.89. 1,817,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,974. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

